Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Robert Duffy, Woodside, Hacketstown, Carlow (suddenly) at his residence on 7 June; Beloved son of the late John and Marie and brother of the late Avril. Sadly missed by his loving wife Audrey, daughter Eimer, sons Richard and Kevin, son-in-law Adrian, daughter-in-law Sinéad, brothers John and Michael, sisters Paula and Yvonne, brother-in-law Vincent, sisters-in-law Ann and Maureen, uncle, aunts, grandchildren Alannah, Daragh, Naoise and Fiadh, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Robert rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Patrick Huff, Station Road, Borris, Carlow who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Dora and father of the late Ann (Cradden). Much-loved father to Margaret,Trish, Teresa, Tom, John and Paddy. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace. A memorial Mass will take place for Patrick at a later date. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The death has occurred of Dolly (Elizabeth) Halligan (née Kelly), Straboe, Carlow peacefully in the loving care of all in St Clare’s Ward at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Beloved wife of the late Paddy, sister of the late Pat, Nano, Josie and Kathleen and sister-in-law of the late Mick Halligan. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Anne, son Michael, son-in-law Willie, daughter-in-law Yvonne, brothers Hugh, Francis and Louie, sisters Maureen, Martha, Bernadette, Helena and Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Padraig, Lisa, Aine, Paraic, Liam and Aoife, great-grandchildren Lea, Oisín and Sean, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May Dolly rest in peace. A memorial mass for Dolly will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Philomena O’Connell (née Treacy), Redmondstown, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly Ballymartin, Borris, Co Carlow. Phyllis passed away peacefully in her 92nd year under the tender care of the staff at the Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel on Sunday morning. Pre-deceased by her husband Danny and son Daniel she will be sadly missed by her daughters Patricia (Byrne), Lucy (O’Mahoney), Philomena (Clancy), Margaret (Coady), Mary (Gardiner) and Christina (Moylan), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grand-daughter, sons-in-law Pat, Kevin, Kieran and Tom, sister-in-law Bridie (Treacy), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will be held in St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown on Tuesday. Those who cannot attend can watch live at 12 noon via the Ss Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service – www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul and click on the tab “Powerstown”. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis.

The death has occurred of John (Murph) Murphy, Fenniscourt, Wells, Bagenalstown, Carlow. Peacefully in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by Angela, sons David and Robert, sister Marie, brother-in-law Kevin, niece Laura, nephew James, relatives and many friends. May John’s gentle soul rest in peace. In accordance with government directives, a private funeral Mass for John will take place on Tuesday morning at 11am in St Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, followed by burial afterwards in Wells Cemetery (via Fenniscourt). A memorial Mass to celebrate John’s Life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) Doyle (née Donegan), Athy, Kildare and Carlow. Patricia passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Paddy, much loved mother of Ciaran, Kathryn (Hurley) and Dermot, adored grandmother of Niall, Niamh, Sarah, Padraic, Michael, Will and Ailbhe, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Eilish, Anna-Marie and her sister Sheila. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. In accordance with Government guidelines on public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place at St Michael’s Parish Church, Athy, limited to family members only. The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.parishofathy.ie on Tuesday at 11am. Private cremation will take place in Mount Jerome. Family flowers only. Donations if desired may be made to a charity of your choice.