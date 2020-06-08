Reopening of shops gives traders and customers a welcome boost

By Suzanne Pender

AN AIR of cautious optimism was evident in shops all over the county today, as many businesses opened their doors for the first time in almost three months. Many retailers reported a steady trade, as shoppers eased themselves back into a long overdue spot of retail therapy.

It was shopping, but maybe not as we know it, with all outlets taking increased measures to allow for social distancing, less contact with staff and new procedures around pay stations, fitting rooms and signage.

“It is tricky with the social distancing, it’s really a learning curve for us all,” said Ivan Tucker in Douglas Jewellers, Tullow Street, Carlow. “I suppose customers will have to bear with us and understand that this is new for us, too.”

The very busy jewellers is now limiting numbers inside the shop at any time to four, while there are screens at the counter and hand sanitising at the door.

“We’ve had a steady trickle in here this morning, lots of repairs and people who may have missed different occasions and want to get something now,” said Ivan.

Trying on items of jewellery is possible, but not encouraged, with each item tried on then placed under a UV sanitiser. “It about giving our customers the confidence that we are doing everything we can to minimise the risk, and that’s what we are doing,” he added.

In JF Sports, Tullow Street, Jason Farrell and his team were also getting to grips with the new shopping procedures.

“We are absolutely delighted to be open; we’ve been closed since 16 March and that’s a long time, but we’re also a little apprehensive,” said Jason. “With no sport going on, it is tricky for us as a core sporting store. A big part of our business is grassroots sports, which is so important to us, so with that not back, it is difficult.

“We’ll have to wait and see; we have other aspect of the business, but we do look forward to grassroots sports coming back,” he added.

Reopening day marked a particularly special occasion for Bramley’s Jewellers, who opened their new premises on Tullow Street for the very first time yesterday. Founded by the late Bill and Maureen Bramley, the jewellers was an incredible 74 years on Dublin Street; therefore, the move to Tullow Street is seen as the beginning of a new, exciting era for the Bramley family business.

“We are delighted to be opening this morning and the goodwill and messages from everyone have been fantastic,” said Pat Bramley.

Pat spoke about the advantages of opening the new premises now, which allows new Covid-19 guidelines and procedures to be implemented from the start. “We have plenty of room here with workshops and offices upstairs. We were very luck to be able to move everything in here and make the changes we would need; it’s been great here this morning,” he enthused.

In Fairgreen Shopping Centre, many of the stores have been open for a number of weeks now, including Tesco, Sam McCauley’s, Euro Giant and Holland and Barrett. In recent weeks, Café 1 also opened for takeaways, while Eason, Argos, Sunshine Corner and Magic Bubble are also back.

Yesterday morning, Sports Direct, JD Sports and New Look joined the group of shops now welcoming customers.

“Where we are now, we are well prepared for our next major opening, which is on 15 June,” said John Brophy, manager of the shopping centre. “Next Monday will bring some new challenges and potential queues, but with some common sense from all there should be no problems.

“On the very first day of the shutdown there was a little bit of concern there, but things did settle down and I have to say, really and truly, since then people have been super,” said John.

John places footfall in Fairgreen Shopping Centre at a very respectable 55% of its normal level and very much welcomes the reopening on 15 June, with hairdressers and barbers currently due to reopen on 20 July.