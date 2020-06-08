Simon Harris: Facemasks should be worn but aren’t a ‘magic shield’

The Health Minister has said the “strong advice” is that people should wear face coverings in shops and on public transport – but he warned that they aren’t a “magic shield”.

The advice came as Simon Harris announced that there are 10 Irish hospitals with no coronavirus patients.

Mr Harris said that there are 132 people with Irish hospitals with the virus.

Mr Harris confirmed that the 2m rule for social distancing is under review with the National Public Health Emergency Team is under review.

Elsewhere, New Zealand has eradicated the coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported on Monday that the final person known to have been infected had recovered.

The news swiftly led to the country’s government announcing all forms of public events can again take place without limitations or social distancing guidelines.