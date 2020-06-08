  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Two arrested as garda probe into unexplained death of Dublin man, 40s, continues

Two arrested as garda probe into unexplained death of Dublin man, 40s, continues

Monday, June 08, 2020

Two men have been arrested by gardaí investigating the unexplained death of a man in Dublin last month.

The body of a man in his 40s was discovered in a house on Bluebell Avenue, Clondalkin on May 18.

A post-mortem was carried out on the man but the preliminary results were not released for operational reasons, according to gardaí.

Two men in their 30s have been arrested by gardaí investigating the circumstances of the death.

Both men were arrested this morning in the Dublin area and are currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clondalkin and Lucan Garda Stations.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

CUH worst affected as 134 patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals

Monday, 08/06/20 - 11:10am

Galway voted as most popular destination for Irish people to travel to after lockdown

Monday, 08/06/20 - 10:50am

Man due in court in connection with Co Down stabbing

Monday, 08/06/20 - 9:40am