TikTok style no teen will want to miss!

Stylist and Nationalist columnist Edel Jackson this week turns to TikTok for some fashion inspiration

My 14-year-old daughter is absolutely harassing me about buying some new clothes. I have absolutely no idea where to begin. Please help me!

I had to draft in help for this answer! My daughter is 15 years’ old and, like every teen at the moment, mad about all things TikTok. I asked her to pick her fav TikTok-ers and this is what she came up with: Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae, Olivia Mescia and Alex French. The reason she chose these four, in particular, was for their style!

I’ve included pics of each girl and also a replica outfit from ASOS. ASOS is a great way to shop online as its goods are so easy to return: simply package up what you would like to return and drop the parcel into your nearest Parcel Connect location.

Each girl’s chosen outfit was accessorised with these Nike Air Force 1 pendant necklace and earrings, all from ASOS. All the pieces chosen are from ASOS so simply log on to the company’s website and let her choose some pieces and then go through it with her before purchase to make sure you are both happy.