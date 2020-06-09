Carlow playgrounds to reopen this week

Carlow County Council have provided an updates on services following the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions as part of Phase 2 of the government’s reopening.

Playgrounds operated by Carlow County Council in Oak Park, Carlow Town Park, Borris and Tullow will reopen this week following inspection of the play equipment, cleaning and installation of signage. The following rules for use of Playgrounds will be advertised at each site.

Children using a playground are to be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times.

Parents and guardians will to have ensure a variety of things. They must bring their own hand sanitiser for the cleaning of their children’s hands before, at regular intervals during and after use of the playground equipment. In the absence of such sanitation parents or guardians are requested to refrain from allowing their children use of the equipment. They must ensure physical distancing between children and advise children to avoid touching their face, eyes, nose and mouth.

Parents and guardians must ensure children under their care have regard to the safe use of equipment and to the safety of others at all times. They must adhere to the most up to date health advice.

The car park at Duckett’s Grove has reopened with effect from today 9 June.

Separately, following a survey with County Carlow retailers, a street Furniture scheme will operate on a free basis for suitable vendors following an application. Application forms will be provided to companies who expressed an interest on 9 June 2020 and further queries in respect of the requirements for business can be directed to the Roads Section , Carlow County Council on 059 9170378

Public toilets with automated cleaning services are operational with operational with further toilets opening upon installation of signage and protocols for cleaning and public health guidelines.

Carlow County Council will continue to roll out the Restart Grant which supports affected enterprises with a grant of between €2,000-€10,000. Terms of Conditions & Application Forms for of the scheme are located here: http://www.carlow.ie/business-re-start-application-form/.

Council buildings and sub offices will remain closed to the public with the exception of planning which is operated on an appointment basis. Full details for contacting Carlow County Council services can be found on www.carlow.ie.

Carlow Library Services will continue to offer a variety of online content and operate a Call and collect service. Full details of the service can be seen here: http://www.carlow.ie/call-and-collect/.

Carlow County Council will also support rural towns to prepare an application for the Town & Village Scheme to put in place measures to support footfall. Community Briefing to be hosted tonight (9 June 2020) at 7.30pm https://www.localenterprise.ie/Carlow/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/Town-Village-Renewal-Scheme-%E2%80%93-Project-Development-Information-Session.html

Commenting on the Phase 2 plan for the council, chief executive Kathleen Holohan said: “Carlow County Council will continue to play its role in supporting the national effort against Covid-19 while also supporting County Carlow communities and businesses in their challenges over the coming months.

“I’d like to thank the staff across Carlow County Council for their work over the past few months in supporting the County Carlow community in this national emergency and also to the agencies who have worked with us and we have supported during these times.”

Ms Holohan said: “As always I have been amazed to see how individuals, groups and organisations can come together in County Carlow to make a difference to the lives of all around us which is a testament to the resilience that is part of the County Carlow DNA.”