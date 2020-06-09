Help the Samaritans and win a prize!

PEMBROKE Kilkenny Hotel has started a GoFundMe page for the Kilkenny/Carlow Samaritans. It wants to raise €10,000 for the local charity because its annual ‘Bangers and Mash’ fundraising event may not go ahead this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Staff at Pembroke Kilkenny want to help by raising €10,000 with donations from its community and friends. The hotel is offering to support the fundraiser with a giveaway of five family meals ‒ for up to five people ‒ to enjoy brunch, lunch or dinner in Statham’s Bar and Restaurant. Winners will be selected from the generous donors on the GoFundMe page.

Samaritans Ireland is a charity offering free 24/7 emotional support to anyone who needs to talk to someone. Every 49 seconds, someone contacts Samaritans in Ireland. There were more than half-a-million calls for help last year by phone, email and face-to-face about issues including feeling lonely, isolation, breakdown of a relationship, work pressure, mental illness, bereavement and thoughts of suicide. The service is delivered 365 days a year through a network of 2,300 amazing volunteers across 22 branches throughout the 32 counties of Ireland.

Pembroke Kilkenny is temporarily closed with the Covid-19 crisis and it is working hard to support its team during this tough time as well as planning how it can come back stronger. Plans are now underway to reopen this summer.

For more, see https://www.gofundme.com/f/samaritans-ireland-fundraiser-pembroke-kilkenny