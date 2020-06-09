Hospice foundation launches bereavement helpline

By Suzanne Pender

THE Irish Hospice Foundation, in conjunction with the HSE, has today launched a national bereavement support line, the first of its kind in Ireland.

The national freephone service (1800 807077) will be available Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm. The support line aims to provide a confidential space for people to speak about their experience or ask questions relating to bereavement.

Callers will be listened to with compassion and be provided with emotional support and information on any practical issues that may be helpful.

“While we may be seeing reductions in the number of deaths connected to Covid-19, we know that people’s pain and grief does not diminish as quickly,” said Sharon Foley, CEO of the Irish Hospice Foundation.

“These truly are exceptional times and the Irish Hospice Foundation wanted to develop a service to provide connection, comfort and support, as we know that people can experience grief as isolating. The Covid-19 restrictions have changed the ways people have died and the ways we grieve and offer condolences. With many people facing bereavement in isolation, we wanted to establish a service that could comfort and support these people,” she added.

A recent survey found that over half of Irish people admitted they struggle to know what to say to people about bereavement. In turn, more than half of those who have experienced bereavement felt that others avoided some conversations out of fear of upsetting them.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Irish Hospice Foundation established a new Care & Inform hub on its website to provide a series of resources on grief and loss and to offer supports during the death and bereavement process.

The foundation has also produced a new policy paper on dying, death and bereavement, which it has sent to all political parties, the government formation negotiators and the Dáil’s special Covid-19 committee.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said: “This has been a very difficult time for families and friends of people who have died in recent times. We want to support people during this time and I welcome the establishment of this support line that has been developed in association with the HSE. We would encourage people to seek support and information as they grieve and this support line can help families with very practical ways to cope.”