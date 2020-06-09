Intrepid Bunny (84) has lift off … on a Segway  

ONE small step on a Segway, one giant leap in spirits.

The escapades of a great-grandmother from St Mullins went viral when she took to a Segway last week and in the process put a big smile on the faces of her grandchildren and the rest of us.

Eighty-four-year-old Bunny Gladney decided she wanted to give some of her grandchildren a hug, so she donned a plastic mac, a mask and a pair of gloves.

“I had my Covid-19 uniform on,” joked Mrs Gladney, who is mother of nine, grandmother of 19, and great-grandmother of eight.

Serendipitously, Evan Kelly of Kilkenny electric mobility distributors E-Movement, was giving a Segway lesson to a neighbour.

Mrs Gladney thought it would be good joke to take a picture up on the electric vehicle.

However, once she got on the Segway, Bunny inquired from Evan how it worked and the rest is history, as her daughter Angela Phelan recorded the moment.

“I never seen one before,” said Mrs Gladney. “He said lean forward, so I leaned forward and away I went!”

It’s fair to say that Mrs Gladney took to the Segway like a duck to water.

“I’d try anything once,” she said. “It’s very easy to get used to. There are no buttons or anything on it, just lean forward to start it and stand up straight to stop it.”

The video itself was no slouch either and racked up tens of thousands online, with Mrs Gladney’s grandchildren providing updates on how many people it had reached.

“They are keeping me informed of all these ‘likes’ and the rest of it,” said Mrs Gladney.

Mrs Gladney would be a well-known figure in St Mullins. Along with her late husband Jack, the couple did enormous work reclaiming banks of the River Barrow by turning them into walkways in the 1970s.