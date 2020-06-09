Order of Malta heroes

They need your help with funding!

By Elizabeth Lee

SINCE the lockdown and the introduction to stringent social distancing measures, members of the Carlow Order of Malta Ambulance Corps responded to the emergency and immediately stepped forward to help.

The Carlow branch was one of the first units to be formed back in the 1940s so there’s a deep tradition of the organisation helping out its community, especially like now, when people are in need.

The ambulance responders and practitioners ‒ all volunteers ‒ have helped countless individuals and families over the past few months.

A total of 28 volunteers, from first-aid and emergency first responders through to emergency medical technicians and paramedics, were rostered very early in the ongoing crisis so they were ready to respond on a 24-hour basis from 15 March. Since then, the Carlow unit has provided ambulance crews and a daily response to calls from the HSE, Carlow County Council Community Response Helpline and the Joint Voluntary Control Centre (JVCC), which is based in Dublin.

The volunteers have accumulated more than 3,000 hours operating on the frontline of Covid-19 by manning the unit’s two emergency ambulances, its four-wheel-drive vehicle and its bike unit.

On a national level, the Order of Malta Ambulance Corps assisted the community, the HSE and the national ambulance service with the formation of a National Covid Task Force, which meets daily with all relevant agencies on the frontline of the pandemic.

Among the many duties carried out by the volunteers is the transportation of patients from their home to urgent hospital and GP appointments, from two of the Dublin test centres to designated hospitals and from hospitals back to their homes.

The volunteers have also transported Covid-positive patients from as far as Westmeath to the Citywest stepdown and self-isolation facility in Dublin. On top of that they have transported urgent test samples across the southeast and midlands.

Before going live, all members had to undergo HSE tutorials and practical training in the donning and doffing of PPE and correct decontamination of vehicles so that a safe clinical environment could be maintained for all the members and the patients they are assisting.

Some members took up administrative and resource management roles because they are already working on the frontline in various capacities within the national ambulance service, hospitals, pharmacies, local authority and private ambulance services. That meant that some of the key operational volunteers came from diverse backgrounds, such as leaving certificate students, third-level students, student EMTs, paramedics, retail, hospitality, security, construction and all walks of life. They have all given their time voluntarily to serve the community.

“Ireland was prepared and the Carlow Order of Malta was prepared. As a result, cases and deaths were limited. We received the appropriate information, we reacted and we responded,” Dermot Scully, duty officer with the Order of Malta, told The Nationalist.

With this commitment, though, comes a price.

As the Order of Malta and its members are entirely voluntary, it relies on income from providing medical cover for community and private events. Because of the lockdown, it hasn’t been able to actually earn any income, so now its finances are rapidly running out, especially in the area of fuel and vehicle maintenance, with mileage rising significantly each day.

All funds the unit receives goes straight back into the replenishing, servicing and maintenance of equipment. This money comes mainly from the people of Carlow for the people of Carlow. The local paramedic organisation has been fortunate and grateful to receive donations of PPE, hand sanitiser and disinfectant throughout this crisis, but it, too, is running low.

The order’s expenses include €700 in insurance, about €600 in diesel and other costs associated with servicing very valuable equipment.

Carlow man Charlie Curran set up a GoFundMe page for the unit in a bid to raise €5,000.

“Every little helps because the funds are used up so quickly. We’re using our equipment and our vehicles all the time, but nothing’s coming in,” said Dermot.

The members and volunteers with Carlow Order of Malta have worked bravely and tirelessly on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19. The organisation now needs the public’s help, so if you’d like to lend your support, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/order-of-malta-carlow-support-fund.