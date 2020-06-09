Recent deaths in Carlow

The death has occurred of Patrick Carpenter, (ex-Aer Lingus) of Rathmore Avenue, Stillorgan, Dublin and formerly of Wells, Co Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 8 of June, 2020, at his home.

Beloved husband of Margaret (Peggy), loving father of Bernie, Siobhan, Patrick, Martin and the late Therese and cherished brother of Seamus, Anne and the late Tom and Norrie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Sadhbh, Ríon, Thomas and Thoraí, son-in-law Leonard, daughters-in-law Lorraine and Elizabeth, brother, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Patrick’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Church of St Laurence O’Toole, Kilmacud, Stillorgan, online streaming service on Wednesday, at 10am by using the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-laurence-otoole-kilmacud.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Mary Hanlon died in the loving care of Signa Care, Killerig on 9 June. Beloved wife of the late Lar and mother of the late Des; predeceased also by her son-in-law Jim Mallon. Sadly missed by her daughters Pauline and Colette, brother Eamonn, grandchildren Colm and Sinead, great-granddaughter Aoife, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Askea Parish website, using this link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/ at 11am on Thursday morning.

Robert Duffy, Woodside, Hacketstown, Co Carlow died suddenly at his residence on 7 June. Beloved son of the late John and Marie and brother of the late Avril; Sadly missed by his loving wife Audrey, daughter Eimer, sons Richard and Kevin, son-in-law Adrian, daughter-in-law Sinéad, brothers John and Michael, sisters Paula and Yvonne, brother-in-law Vincent, sisters-in-law Ann and Maureen, uncle, aunts, grandchildren Alannah, Daragh, Naoise and Fiadh, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Robert’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link www.hacketstownparish.ie on Thursday at 11am. Burial will take place in Hacketstown Cemetery. A memorial mass for Robert will take place at a later date.