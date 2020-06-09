Rise in number of Covid-19 clusters emerging in private households

There has been a rise in the number of Covid-19 clusters emerging in private households in recent days.

Two weeks ago, six clusters were confirmed in family homes, but that number has risen to 16 in the past week.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, says it is something families should be conscious of.

“So the week before there was just six, so it is an increase,” said Dr Glynn.

“Now it’s not surprising that you’ll get clusters in private houses.

“We know from experience internationally again, that as you drive down the spread of the virus you’re going to see more in private households.”

Dr Glynn called for people to isolate themselves and contact their GP if suspected Covid-19 symptoms are present in their households.

It was confirmed last night that a further four people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll here to 1,683, while nine new cases were confirmed.

Yesterday, the Chief Medical Officer urged more people to wear face masks in public. Dr Tony Holohan warned that the mission to suppress coronavirus is not yet accomplished.

He told a Covid-19 media briefing that he had been shopping himself at the weekend, wearing a mask, and was struck by the number of people who did not have one on.

“I did notice that the majority of people were not wearing masks, and it is our clear recommendation … that people in those settings should wear them,” he said.

“And maybe the shops and retail environments might take steps to remind the public of the importance of sticking to the advice we’re giving.”

He stressed that face masks were only an additional hygiene measure and were not a substitute for other precautions, such as hand washing and social distancing.

The CMO said there remained a reluctance to making the wearing of masks and face shields mandatory.