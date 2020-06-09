Tayto Park to reopen with limited capacity from June 18

By Steve Neville

Tayto Park is set to reopen from Thursday, June 18.

The theme park and zoo will open with a limited capacity to comply with Covid-19 restrictions.

The park will be capped at 1,450 entrants per day, which is 10% of the usual capacity.

They said people who wish to attend will have to prebook tickets and that there will be no admission without a prebooked ticket.

These restrictions have been put in place as the park says “the health and safety of Tayto Park guests, staff and the animals in its care is of the utmost importance.”

Tayto Park has also called on guests to adhere to all government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and social distancing.

Under phase two of the Government’s plan to reopen society, people are only allowed to travel within their county.

There will also be a number of protocols and procedures in place in the park when it reopens. They are:

On arrival, car park attendees will usher guests to car parking spaces ensuring social distancing between cars.

Temperature check teams will check the temperatures of every guest upon arrival to admissions.

Tayto Park has increased the number of hand sanitiser locations available throughout the park.

Tayto Park has set up informative and advisory signage highlighting social distancing guidelines.

Tayto Park guides will be on hand to advise guests on adhering to social distancing.

All guests must sanitise their hands when getting on and off each attraction.

Protective screens will be in place at till points throughout the park and contactless payment is encouraged.

“This is not how we envisaged opening the doors of Tayto Park in 2020 as we celebrate 10 years., said Tayto Park founder, Raymond Coyle.

“That being said we are thrilled to be announcing that we will be open on June 18.

“We ask all our guests to be patient, think of fellow guests and indeed Tayto Park staff as we all get used to this new normal and have a great time visiting Tayto Park.”

The park added in a statement that employees “have undertaken extra training regarding the best health, safety and hygiene practices including the implementation of an advance cleaning regime and the appropriate use of personal protective equipment.“