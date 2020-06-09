  • Home >
Teenager arrested this morning in connection with Carrigaline assault

Tuesday, June 09, 2020

The teenager was arrested this morning at home and taken to Togher Garda station.

Gardaí investigating an assault that occurred in Carrigaline, Co Cork last Saturday have arrested a male juvenile in connection with the incident.

He was detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and was later released this evening.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Two other male teenagers were interviewed after caution this afternoon.

Investigations are continuing.

The assault is believed to have occurred after the victim refused to give his attacker €2 for bus fare.

