Ten Carlow schools win green flags

By Elizabeth Lee

WELL done to the ten schools in Co Carlow which have been awarded green flags in the environmental programme.

Around this time of year there’s usually a great flurry of excitement as children find out if their school has risen to environmental challenges set out by the green schools programme. The presentation of flags and the subsequent raising of them in the schools are events that both the pupils and teachers relish and are proud of. Unfortunately, this year, with the schools being closed, such ceremonies cannot take place, but the schools that were awarded the flags were notified and a week of virtual celebration took place.

Ten schools in Co Carlow achieved flags for their work under themes of litter and waste, energy, water, travel, biodiversity and global citizenship. Among these figures, two schools were awarded for water, two for travel, two for biodiversity, three for global citizenship, and litter and waste, and one for global citizenship travel.

Green schools manager Cathy Baxter congratulated the awarded schools:

“Well done to all the students and teachers all over the country who have worked so hard to achieve this award. Seeing the creativity and positivity of thousands of young people taking action to improve our environment is truly inspiring. Congratulations to everyone involved.”