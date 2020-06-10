Campaign begins for road to be named after much-loved priest

By Carmel Hayes

ANOTHER campaign has begun to have the Northern Relief Road extension on the Laois/Carlow border named after a popular parish priest.

Cllr Ben Brennan has renewed an appeal to have a section of the N80 renamed in honour of the late Fr John Fingleton, former parish priest of Graiguecullen/Killeshin, who died in 2015. The extension opened more than four years ago but is still unimaginatively known as the Northern Relief Road.

At the latest meeting of Graiguecullen/Portarlington Municipal District, cllr Brennan renewed a bid to have the road named after Fr Fingleton, whom he described as “a saint”.

A similar proposal went nowhere at a meeting of Laois County Council last January, despite unanimous support from councillors, when an official said the council had “no policy on naming infrastructure”.

Repeating his appeal at the Graiguecullen/Portarlington meeting, cllr Brennan declared: “I think this is being fobbed off. What this man did for Graiguecullen is a lot more than many other people did. He was a great man, who did so much work for the area. How long does it take to have a policy on this?”

Senior engineer Adrian Barrett said the council currently has no policy on naming infrastructure or installing commemorative monuments and plaques. However, it is proposed that such a policy will be brought before the next Roads and Environments SPC (Strategic Policy Committee) for approval, before coming to a full county council meeting for formal adoption.

The engineer said the request to have the Northern Relief Road named after Fr Fingleton could be revisited, once an official policy on naming infrastructure was adopted by the council.

Cllr Brennan’s proposal got unanimous support at the Graiguecullen/Portarlington meeting. Chairman cllr Paschal McEvoy and cllr Aisling Moran also agreed with a suggestion from cllr Tom Mulhall, who said the issue could be referred to the council’s place names committee for input on renaming the Northern Relief Road extension, which opened in April 2016.

Cllr Aidan Mullins joked: “When it’s renamed, Ben can put a ribbon on it!”