Can you find a rhyme for ‘Nantucket’? If so, this one’s for you!

Would-be Wordsworths can sign up to a new online poetry course with poet Enda Wyley. The four-week interactive course begins on Thursday 18 June and runs until Tuesday 7 July. It is part of the Carlow Writer in Residence programme, which is an initiative led by Carlow Arts Office in partnership with Carlow Library Services, Carlow College and the Arts Council.

The free online course is called ‘Journey into Poetry’ and will include group discussion and the writing of new poems in class. Each week the group will be assigned ideas to write new work during the week before the next session. In this way, it’s hoped that new poetry will emerge from the group organically. The group need only have pen and paper ready to go for the writing workshop that begins on Thursday 18 June from 6.30pm-8.30pm, followed by Tuesday 23 June from 6.30pm-8.30pm, Tuesday 30 June from 6.30pm-8.30pm and Tuesday 7 July from 6.30pm-8.30pm.

To register your interest in the course, email Carlow arts officer Sinead Dowling at [email protected] before 16 June.

Poet Enda Wyley is a teacher, writer and is a member of Aosdána. She has published six collections of poetry and was the inaugural winner of the Vincent Buckley Poetry Prize from Melbourne University and was the recipient of a Patrick and Katherine Kavanagh Fellowship for her poetry. Her work has been widely broadcast, translated and anthologized, including in The Harvard Anthology of Modern Irish Poetry. She has also penned a number of children’s books, including Boo and Bear, I Won’t Go to China! and The Silver Notebook.