Carlow pub does a roaring trade with growlers and cocktails!

THIRSTY Carlovians have turned in their droves to an innovative drink collection service set up by a local pub. Tully’s Bar on Tullow Street has been offering a drink collection service over the past two weekends.

First serving a variety of almost a dozen cocktails over the June Bank Holiday weekend, it has now rolled out beer growlers: one-litre glass bottles of freshly-poured craft beer. The popular Carlow watering hole has taken in several hundred orders over the last two weekends through its website.

“We had a brilliant reaction with the cocktails, with the good weather and people willing to support and help us out,” said general manager Ed Cahill. “It was an incredible reaction from the people of Carlow and we can’t thank them enough.”

The biggest challenge was sourcing drink containers, as there is a run among food businesses nationwide for takeaway containers.

Mr Cahill thanked Cian Hennessy in Café 1 at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre, who supplied cups and got Tully’s through its first weekend.

Covid-19 continues to cause great uncertainty for local pubs despite the roadmap for reopening. There are no guidelines on how pubs should operate despite a proposed reopening date of 29 June for premises that serve food. Pubs that do not serve food are set to reopen on 20 July.

“The guidance needs to come from government of what we need to do. There are no guidelines currently on what reopening will look like,” said Mr Cahill. “Those businesses that deal with large numbers of people in enclosed spaces are going to be very different for the next while. We are all going to have to find ways to make it work and change the offering.”

The two-metre social distancing requirement has been a sticking point for many sectors, especially pubs.

“Two-metre social distancing makes most pubs unviable from a business point of view,” said Mr Cahill. “If the guidelines are two metres, then we will have to deal with that, but I know several premises would take the view that they will wait until it reduces to one metre before reopening.”

Mr Cahill was hugely appreciative of the local support that Tully’s had received and stressed that it would be crucial for people to continue to shop locally.

“There is definitely support for businesses in the town and it’s what’s going to get us all through this in the long term. People have to remember to keep their shopping local. Businesses really do need their support between now and God knows when normality returns.”