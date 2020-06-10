Carlow hair salons might open sooner than you think

Carlow’s hair salons and barbers could be back in business sooner than you think! The taoiseach Leo Varadkar has indicated that hairdressers and beauty salons may open their doors much earlier than 20 July, the date they were originally supposed to reopen.

The Irish Hairdressers Federation is welcoming the news but other hairdressers are warning they need more clarity.

The head of the HSE says 99% of people who were tested for coronavirus last week tested negative. There are currently 105 confirmed cases in hospitals nationwide, which is down 88% on the peak figures.

“We have always said that we are one of the industries that are very well equipped to work within the government Return to Work Safely protocols,” said Danielle Kennedy from the Irish hairdressers Federation. “We are very, very eager to get back to work.”

However, Sean Taafe from Irish Hairdressing Council is more cautious.

“If we are to open earlier we need to know now because whether it is salon owners getting ready to open or whether it is stylists that need to arrange childcare, all this uncertainty is only causing anxiety.”

When hairdressers do reopen, it will be a different experience with no magazines, social distancing and customers and hairdressers will be asked to wear face masks.