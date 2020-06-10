Coronavirus pandemic causes young adults to feel less satisfied with life – CSO

By Denise O’Donoghue

Fewer young adults have a high rate of life satisfaction compared to two years ago, according to the Central Statistics Office.

There has been an 80% decrease in the number of young adults aged 18-34 who rated their overall life satisfaction as ‘high’ in April 2020 when compared with the 2018 rate.

Over four in ten younger adults in the CSO’s Social Impact of Covid-19 Survey reported that the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative financial impact on them, compared to two in ten of respondents aged 70 and over.

When asked about their personal concerns, 70.5% of respondents aged 18-34 years said they were more likely to be very or extremely concerned about someone else’s health, compared with 56.0% of those aged 70 and over.

Over three in five of respondents aged 70 and over reported a high satisfaction rating for personal relationships in both 2018 and April 2020. In contrast, while almost three in five respondents aged 18-34 gave a high satisfaction rating for personal relationships in 2018, this fell to under two in five in April 2020.

Nearly half of respondents aged 70 and over were very or extremely concerned about maintaining social ties, compared to 29.6% of respondents aged 18-34. In addition, more than half of respondents aged 70 and over, reported that their frequency of exercising had decreased since the introduction of Covid-19 restrictions. The comparable percentage for those aged 55 to 69 years was 22.9%. This difference is likely due to the number of over 70s who were cocooning since March.

Of those whose employment was affected by Covid-19, 15-24 year-olds experienced the highest rates of loss of employment and temporary layoff, with 46% of 15-24 year-olds temporarily laid off and over a fifth experiencing loss of employment. Respondents aged 25-34 years also reported high rates of temporary layoff (39%) and loss of employment (15%).