Developer says TK Maxx will never come to Fairgreen

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

The site earmarked for the 40,000 sq ft store at Fairgreen Shopping Centre

 

TK MAXX will never come to the Fairgreen Shopping Centre, according to a rival developer. Gwynne Thomas of Thompson Holdings Ltd believes the shopping centre’s hopes of attracting the international retail chain are hopeless and a “stunt”.

Mr Thomas’s own plans for a TK Maxx in Carlow Retail Park had been sunk following a planning appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

Thompson Holdings Ltd and Fairgreen Shopping Center had both fought a planning battle objecting to each other’s proposals until the latter recently gained planning permission.

“(Fairgreen) achieved what they set out to do: cut down the competition,” said Mr Thomas.

Mr Thomas believes any chance of TK Maxx going to the Fairgreen Shopping Centre will fall down on car parking. “I spent three months making a legal agreement with TK Maxx and we had to guarantee them 600 spaces. Fairgreen haven’t got that; they have no space.”

Fairgreen’s proposal would rely on its current car parking capacity, which would be reconfigured. It is the view of Fairgreen, which was supported by an inspector for An Bord Pleanala, that the centre has a “surplus” of car parking. Fairgreen would actually lose around 20 car spaces under its current plans, The Nationalist understands.

Mr Thomas said TK Maxx would only come to Carlow with its sister store HomeSense, which necessitated the substantial car-parking provision.

Neill Love, asset manager of Fairgreen Shopping Centre, had previously told The Nationalist they had objected to Mr Thomas’s proposals in order to protect the centre and its tenants. Mr Love said it would have been a “pity” to have TK Maxx ‘out of town’ in the retail park.

Mr Thomas responded: “If they are not going grant permission in the retail park, then where are they going to grant it? I bet you any money that it will not be built.”

