Dublin Street is ‘a war zone’, says local pub owner

By Suzanne Pender

DUBLIN Street was likened to ‘a war zone’ yesterday, on a week that, ironically, businesses were supposed to welcome customers back.

“We’re suppose to be welcoming people back today and encouraging people onto the street, but it’s like a war zone … it’s scandalous,” complained local businessman Tom Lennon.

Mr Lennon heavily criticised the ongoing work by Carlow County Council and Irish Water on Dublin Street, with hoardings, steel plates and signage on the roadway, now a feature on the street for more than a year.

“There are roadworks everywhere here today, hoardings everywhere, and it’s just not right. It’s not giving any possible chance to the poor unfortunates trying to run a businesses and opening up today … it’s just not acceptable,” stated Mr Lennon.

He pointed out that major works by Irish Water began last year, but at that time it was clear to many business owners on Dublin Street that major works were also required on its antiquated sewerage system.

“We were all asked to a meeting in the Seven Oaks Hotel last year about the new water connections and I made the point that the sewerage system also needed work. It was clear that would have to be done soon too, so why couldn’t that be done at the same times as the water?” he stated.

Mr Lennon owns three pubs in Carlow and Abbeyleix, including Morrissey’s on Dublin Street, while he is also the proprietor of Billy Bunters takeaway.

Mr Lennon said there seemed to be “no rhythm or rhyme” to the schedule of work undertaken by the council, claiming that work began on an area across from his premises in Dublin Street during lockdown and still isn’t completed.

“There are steel plates on the road at the moment,” he said.

“I’m not saying there is a magic solution, but fair is fair – these are the businesses the council will be asking to pay their rates and everything else,” concluded Mr Lennon.