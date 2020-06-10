Gaelscoil’s virtual run will be held on Sunday

By Suzanne Pender

OUR schools may be closed, but that hasn’t stopped many of them from keeping in touch by coming together while staying apart.

Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc is the latest school to come together virtually with its annual Rith Spraoi and walk (2km/5km) this Sunday at 11am.

The annual event normally takes place as part of Active School Week, but with things changed this year, Cairde, the Gaelscoil parents’ association, has turned online to mark the day.

The entire school community is encouraged to log onto Joe Dunny’s Fit to Go Bootcamp Facebook page this Sunday at 11am, where Joe will guide all participants in their warm up.

Then families and individuals are invited to take part in their own run/walk, all from their own homes and communities. Afterwards they can post their photos on any of Cairde’s social media pages ‒ Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

The photos will form part of a display in the Gaelscoil this September. For those who are not on social media, photos can be uploaded to their children’s ClassDojo pages.

All pupils and families are encouraged to take part, to come together as a school community by getting active and raising spirits.