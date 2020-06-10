Investigation launched after lambs found killed in Wicklow fields

File photo

A garda investigation has been launched after lambs were found killed in fields in Co Wicklow.

In recent days a number of sheep have been stolen and killed near Newtownmountkennedy.

CCTV has now been installed in the areas which have been targeted.

Owner of the farm David Johnston says whoever carried out the act, did it to get meat.

“Basically, the flock is being targeted by some guys who want to take some meat and they are basically butchering the lamb in the field,” said Mr Johnston.

“It is being investigated now but the first time around I didn’t really pay much attention but the second time I started to pay a bit more attention.

“The second attack took place on either Saturday or Sunday night.”