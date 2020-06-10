Latest deaths in Carlow

The death has occurred of Artur Przytarski, Long Range, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow and formerly of Budziszewice, Poland on 9 June. Beloved son of Jan and Bozena and much adored brother of Izabela. Artur will be sadly missed by his family, relatives and friends in Ireland and Poland. A private funeral will take place for Artur.

Louisa Kinsella (nee Read), Blackhill, Clonmore, Hacketstown, Co Carlow and formerly of Croom, Co. Limerick, died peacefully at her residence on 10 June 2020, surrounded by her loving family in her 102nd Year. Beloved wife of the late James, she is sadly missed by her loving family, Joe, Mary, Bernie, Philomena, Ann, Paddy, Theresa, Ethna and Catherine, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private Funeral will take place in The Church of our Lady of the Wayside, Clonmore, on Thursday at 4.30pm and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A memorial mass for Louisa will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Sean Dowling, Kilcarrig, and St Lazerian’s House, Bagenalstown on Wednesday 10 June. Sean passed away (peacefully) in St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny, following a short illness. Beloved husband of the late Kay Dowling (nee DeLappe), he is sadly missed by his son Gerard, sister Kathleen, grand-daughters Ciara and Grainne, daughter-in-law Gerardine, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, carers, friends and neighbours.

A private funeral will take place for Sean. A memorial Mass to celebrate Sean’s life will take place at a later date.