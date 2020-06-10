Lockdown has had a major impact on our mental health

By Dr Fionnuala Ní Ghrainne

AND so the country is taking tentative steps towards opening up again. What exactly does that mean? More than anything, it is addressing the economic impact that three months of Covid-19 has had on the country and its people. So yes, we need to move forward, but there are many barriers to safely doing so for all of our citizens, particularly our vulnerable.

But not opening up has huge implications for our citizens, too. Some of them are our patients, many of whom we are concerned about. These weeks of lockdown have had a major impact on their mental health, and the mental health of people all over the country.

That impact has been felt by the most stoic of our patients, who never had any significant mental health issues prior to the arrival of coronavirus. So imagine the impact it has had on those who were already suffering from various degrees of mental health illness, stresses and adverse life situations.

I can admit to higher stress levels myself dealing with the changes in the way I practice medicine, but also anxiety in relation to my patients’ health, my family’s health and particularly the vulnerable members of my close and extended family. But we all need to consider how best to help those who are suffering to the extreme with mental health issues and I am very moved with how communities across the country have mobilised to help the most vulnerable and fragile in our midst.

As family doctors we are available to consult these patients by phone. It is a huge advantage that we have been looking after them for years and therefore the phone consultation is not so difficult. Our relationship with the patients means that most people with ongoing mental health issues can be helped and managed without prolonged face-to-face consultations that put them and the doctor at risk.

Consultant psychiatrists are holding their clinics via phone or video link also. In fact, it is likely that this will continue after Covid-19 ceases to be the spectre it is (whenever that might be). Provided patients are happy to consult by phone, it saves waiting times, travelling times and other logistical issues that limit access to our mental health teams.

Most importantly, we need to get the message out there to people with significant mental health issues and worries to contact their family doctors, to reach out to family and friends and to talk about their issues. There are many websites out there that can help, although I am somewhat concerned that they are likely to be overwhelmed by demand in the coming months.

I have knowledge of many good websites and services in our community, as do family doctors in general. However, most of us are not trained counsellors and do not have the skills or the resources to provide that one-to-one counselling that may be needed, but we are there to listen to your concerns and point you in the right direction.

So please make contact with your GP, ask for help and help us to help you.

Stay safe and stay well.