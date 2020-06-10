PBP TD raises questions about planned fracked gas terminal in Cork Harbour

A People Before Profit TD is asking if the Green Party is aware of plans for a fracked gas terminal in Cork Harbour.

Bríd Smith says it raises serious questions over the ongoing government formation talks.

Deputy Smith says Eamon Ryan must get clarification from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil as to whether they will ban this practice.

According to Ms Smith the plans are in an advanced stage.

“Have they got a strong enough commitment from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as per one of their demands of the negotiations for a future government that there will be an outright, absolute ban on the importation of fracked gas from the USA?” asked Ms Smith.

“If they haven’t got that then I think this raises serious questions both for the climate movement and for the Green Party’s talks with the government.”

She said that the issue is not only important for people living near Cork Harbour but also for members of the Green Party and climate change activists.

“So it really has to be clarified – how strong is the commitment to stop any plans to import fracked gas from the USA into this country or indeed from any other part of the world?”