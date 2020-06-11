Sing a rainbow for childhood services 

By Elizabeth Lee

CHILDCARE providers, parents and children are being invited to be part of a Sing a Rainbow singalong to mark National Childhood Services Week (NCSW) next week.

Taking place from 15 to 19 June, the childcare organisation has chosen the song Sing a Rainbow on account of the rainbow’s symbolism of peace and calm after a storm and the opportunity to start afresh.

With more than 3,600 Tusla-registered service providers subscribed to the National Childhood Network (NCN), representing over 100,000 families around the country, the singalong is set to be one of the largest ever heard in Ireland.

Web links are being provided so that the children from the NCN early years learning and school-age communities, accompanied by parents and families, can loudly and confidently sing the song together with childcare providers and staff at 11am every morning from 15 to 19 June.

The theme of this year’s NCSW is ‘Connecting with children and families’ and it aims to illustrate and celebrate the incredible lengths childcare providers have gone to in recent months to stay in touch with the children in their charge and their parents.

Many crèches have story-time on Facebook and singsongs via Zoom on a daily basis, says NCN chief executive Denise McCormilla.

“Childcare workers regularly engage with families on different digital platforms to help entertain and reassure the young ones, and most support parents with play and creative ideas to help them cope with lockdown and home schooling.”

The NCN will share photographs and video montages in a collective eBook and YouTube production during the dedicated week, to highlight the creative efforts involved.

A call has gone out this week for Carlow childcare providers to submit digital copies of the activities they have been involved in, as part of this celebration for National Childhood Services Week 2020.

“It is a time of challenge and anxiety for many, not least childcare providers,” said Denise at today’s launch of NCSW 2020.

“But we wanted to show off all the wonderful work taking place throughout our sector that too often goes unrecognised. Already we have really inspiring accounts of how people are staying connected and many tributes from families who appreciate their efforts.”

NCN members have also been connecting with families by providing online access to a dedicated resource of play activities for young children, ‘Let the Children’, as well as regularly updating the NCN Play Hub Facebook page and the ‘First Five’ website to help parents build on their stock of play ideas.