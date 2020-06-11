Carlow service for teenager Cian English

“HE was our hero.” That was how the family of the late Cian English described their beloved son and brother.

A moving tribute was paid to Cian by his loving family at his funeral last week in Australia. A short service and burial of Cian’s ashes will take place at 3pm on Saturday in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

The 19-year-old, who spent his early years at The Meadows, Bullock Park, Carlow, died when he fell from a balcony at the View Pacific resort in Surfers Paradise near Brisbane. Cian is the youngest son of Siobhan Webster and Vinny English and younger brother of Dylan.

Vinny described his son as “a loveable character, always a cheeky smile and a grin on his face. “He was just full of life and, God love him, even if we were giving out to him about something he shouldn’t be doing, you would just look at him and it wouldn’t last long.”

He added: “He always had a glint in his eyes, he was always smiling; he had a great soul. He always looked at the positive and wanted the positive around him. He was always giving people hugs. That’s who he was.

“We just want everyone to know that from Siobhan, Dylan and myself, Cian, we are so proud of you and we love you so much and we always will. He was our hero ‒ I love you, son.”

Cian’s coffin was draped in jerseys of his family’s links to Carlow GAA and O’Hanrahan’s GFC, along with the Irish soccer and rugby teams.