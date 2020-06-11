Councillors pay tribute to victims of Covid-19

By Suzanne Pender

A MINUTE’S silence to remember all those who tragically lost their lives to Covid-19 was observed at Carlow County Council’s meeting on Monday.

Members and officials stood poignantly in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre, reflecting on the many lives lost to the pandemic all over the country.

The minute’s silence also remembered the life of George Floyd, whose horrendous killing by a police officer in the USA sparked Black Lives Matter protests all over the world, including Carlow.

Condolences were also expressed to the English and Webster families on the tragic death of 19-year-old Cian English in Australia and to a number of other people who had lost their lives in recent weeks.

Cllr Willie Quinn reflected on how hard the pandemic had hit the country and the heartbreaking difficulties many bereaved families had faced with “nobody able to be at the funeral”.

Cllr Andrew Dalton offered her condolences to the families who have lost loved ones to the virus, remarking that “all the traditions of mourning and bereavement of our people had been interrupted”.

She added that the people of Carlow were also very much with the English and Webster family on the tragic and very sad loss of Cian.

Cllr Arthur McDonald, as chairman of HSE South, paid tribute to all the frontline workers, who “put their own lives at risk” to care for others.

“It’s important we recognise the work done by the people in nursing homes or hospitals and all those working on the frontline; we thank them from the bottom of our hearts,” he said.

Cllr Willie Quinn proposed a round of applause to all frontline staff, which was widely supported by the members.

“As a frontline worker myself, I’m getting sick of the rounds of applause – it’s high time we paid people properly for the job they do,” remarked cllr John Cassin. He added that many people in nursing homes were paid “minimum wage for putting their lives at risk”.

Cllr Cassin called on deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, as part of the programme for the government, to ensure that frontline staff are paid properly for the work they do.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace agreed with cllr Cassin that “tokenism” wasn’t enough and it was time that a living wage was given to all frontline workers, without a return to austerity measures.

Cllr Michael Doran paid tribute to the role of the caretaker government in leading the country through the pandemic.

The round of applause was then held in tribute to frontline workers.