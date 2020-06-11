Eight more deaths from Covid-19 with eight new confirmed cases

The Department of Health has confirmed that a further eight people have died of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Eight new cases of the virus have been reported to the Department.

It brings the death toll in this country to 1,703 while there have been 25,238 confirmed cases.

There is currently a total of 86 confirmed cases in hospitals, while 28 of these cases are currently in ICU.

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,307 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 412 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,114 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,167 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,532 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,426 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 38%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today to continue its review of Ireland’s response and preparedness to Covid-19, the chief medical officer said./

“NPHET has recommended the development and implementation of a national communications campaign to increase compliance with current recommendations on the use of face-coverings.

“The campaign will outline best practice for use of face coverings in retail outlets, on public transport and in other public locations, where it may be difficult to maintain social distancing.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said the reporductive number “has remained stable”.

“The next two weeks are now critical in limiting transmission, keeping the r-number low and suppressing the virus.

“It is how we interact, as we go about our daily lives more freely, that will determine whether the r-number increases.”

Earlier, minister for health Simon Harris has said that the R number remains below one this week.

The R number, which measures how many people an infected person passes Covid-19 on to, is estimated to be between 0.4 and 0.8, Mr Harris told the Dail.

He added: “I’m also very encouragingly told there’s no evidence that it is increasing or indeed decreasing, but that it is staying remarkably stable.

“That is testament to the huge efforts of people in this country.

“We have continued to also see a reduction in the number of patients with Covid-19 in our hospitals – just 75 people in Irish hospitals today and 29 people in our intensive care units.

“I’m conscious when we quote numbers behind each of these numbers is a patient, a person, a loved one, and we send each and every one of them our best wishes, particularly those in ICU fighting for their lives.”