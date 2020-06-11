Fundraiser to support women suffering from domestic violence

Volunteers from Carlow Women’s Refuge

Campaign Group at their fundraising stand

at Carlow Farmers’ Market

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Women’s Refuge Campaign Group wants to thank local people for rallying together to support women and children suffering from domestic violence.

“We had a busy few weeks organising everything, but we are so pleased with the results,” said Ger O’Neill, spokeswoman for the group.

“The fundraising was a massive success; over €730 was raised for Amber Women’s Refuge from our online quiz and from a stall at the Carlow Farmers’ Market,” she added.

“Cllr Adrienne Wallace was our quiz master on the night and Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion joined, managing to come third place. People were so generous and supportive,” said Ms O’Neill.

“The stallholders in Carlow Farmers’ Market went above and beyond and we want to extend a massive thank you to them. They ensured health and safety guidelines were adhered to, so everyone felt comfortable and we all had a great day,” she added.

The group has been actively campaigning for a women’s refuge in Carlow, as it is still one of only nine counties without a refuge. The rise in domestic violence reports was a key motivator for the fundraising efforts.

Ms O’Neill said that some work has been done locally to meet the needs of women and children fleeing domestic violence, but the pandemic has shown how prevalent the issue really is.

“While we continue to call for a reversal of the devastating austerity cuts to this sector, we also decided to put our energy into making sure those who were in a crisis could get the support they needed,” said Ms O’Neill.

“Financially, this is a tough time for many, so to raise over €700 is a testament to the community spirit in Carlow and we thank you all,” she concluded.