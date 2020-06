A woman in her 80s was treated in hospital after an attempted robbery in Cork.

It happened shortly after 12pm yesterday when a man tried to steal her handbag on Merchants Quay in the city.

The woman was knocked to the ground and was treated at Cork University Hospital, before being discharged.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was around the Merchants Quay area on Wednesday, particular road users with video footage, to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-4522000.