Gardaí in Limerick have seized €70,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis) following a search of a vehicle in the Castletroy area.

Two men, 20s, were arrested and taken to Henry St garda station.

They are being held under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.