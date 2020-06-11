Man, 20s, arrested following €77k drug seizure in Tallaght

  • Home >
Thursday, June 11, 2020

Gardaí have arrested a man following a drug seizure in Dublin yesterday.

A property in Tallaght was searched and suspected cannabis and a small quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €77,635 was seized.

Weighing scales, bagging equipment and other drug paraphernalia were also seized during the search.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene.

He was detained at Tallaght Garda Station and has since been charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear before Tallaght District Court today.

