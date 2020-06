Man, 20s, hospitalised following early morning assault in Dublin city

A man in his 20s has been injured after an assault in Dublin city in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly after midnight, gardaĆ­ were alerted to an incident on Store Street in Dublin city centre.

A man in his 20s received a number of injuries after being assaulted and was taken to the Mater Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

A small blade was recovered at the scene.

A man, also aged in his 20s, was arrested and brought to Store Street Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has since been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.