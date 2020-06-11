Rathcrogue filmmaker wins BAFTA nomination

By Elizabeth Lee

A FILMMAKER from Rathcrogue, Carlow has just been nominated for a prestigious BAFTA award for a short he made for the BBC.

Fergal Costello has been shortlisted for best director for a comedy film entitled Brain in gear, with just three other works in the ‘best short programme’ category.

It was shot in London last summer and was aired for the first time by the BBC in August.

Fergal, who attended Gaelcholáiste Cheartharlach and is the son of Geralyn and Morgan Costello, is a film graduate of Dun Laoghaire Art College.

He was completely taken aback when the producer rang last week to break the news about the BAFTA nomination.

“When I woke up on Thursday morning there were about 20 texts on the phone about it. I couldn’t believe it, it’s amazing,” Fergal told The Nationalist.

Brain in gear is a comedy that centres around a girl flat-sharing with several alter egos.

Fergal’s work to date has focussed on comedy because that’s where he’s naturally attracted to. He was picked up by the Republic of telly producers on RTÉ while he was still a student and made sketches for them for four years when he graduated.

Based in Dublin, his main ambition is to make a “great, homegrown comedy series”.

While the coronavirus has ground filmmaking to a halt the world over, Ireland’s industry is ripe for such a series, following on from the success of such series as Normal People or from comedies such as The Young offenders.

Fergal hopes that his BAFTA nomination will bolster his chances and further his career.

“I’ll try to take full advantage of it,” he asserts.

The BAFTA awards are taking place online in London on 31 July. Fergal’s nominated film is available to watch on Fergalcostellofilm.com.