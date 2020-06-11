Recent Carlow deaths

Cian English of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia and formerly The Meadows, Bullock Park, Carlow, passed away tragically, on 23 May 2020 in Australia.

Beloved and adored son of Vinny and Siobhan, much loved and cherished brother of Dylan and adored grandson of Bobby and Yvonne Webster and Teresa and the late John English.

He will be sadly missed by his loving heartbroken parents, brother, grandparents, aunts, uncles, extended family, relatives and his many friends.

“May Cian’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace”

A private service will be held on Saturday at 1pm and can be viewed on the following link

https://www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/. Friends of the English and Webster families are welcome to the burial of Cian’s ashes at 3p.m on Saturday in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.