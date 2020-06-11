Renowned authors will chat online

By Elizabeth Lee

THE quiet village of Borris would have been over-run with bookish types this weekend if the whole world hadn’t come to a grinding halt!

The annual Borris Festival of Writing and Ideas was due to take place this weekend, but as Covid-19 has put paid to that, erm idea, festival organisers Hugo Jellett and Vivienne Guinness have organised an online literary treat instead.

“It is the weekend that we would have been headed to Borris and we thought it would be good to mark it with a bit of defiance,” said Hugo, “and to remind everyone that the festival is still taking place, except now on 18 to 20 September.”

Hugo has organised a live talk to be broadcast, featuring Marian Keyes, the darling of Irish popular literature. She’s going to chat to American author Lisa Taddeo, writer of the best-selling and hard-hitting book, Three Women.

The talk will take place live this Saturday at 6pm. Will you join them? Reserve a place (numbers are limited) at https://festivalofwritingandideas.com/inaugural-digital-event/