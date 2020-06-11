Second arrest made in connection with €60k cocaine seizure

Gardaí have arrested a second person in relation to the seizure of drugs at an outdoor location in Co Tipperary today.

Cocaine with an estimated value of €60,000 was seized at a location between Mullinahone and Ballingarry areas.

A follow-up search was carried out at a house in Drangan Village this afternoon during which gardaí seized a weighing scales, a vacuum packing machine, bags and other drug paraphernalia.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene in connection with this seizure. He was later released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

A second man has since been arrested.

The man, aged in his 20s, is currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station.

