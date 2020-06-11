Sharp decline in number of incidents at level crossings, Irish Rail says

Irish Rail has reinforced the message to stay safe at level crossings, as they announced a significant decline in incidents so far this year.

Since January, there have been 32 incidents at level crossings across the country.

However, a major factor in the decline is a reduction in traffic, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Last year there were 155 incidents, the majority of which were barriers being struck by vehicles that continued through the level crossing.

They released a video of CCTV camera footage of a number of these incidents as they plead with the public to stay safe.

“The number of incidents at level crossings has dramatically reduced in 2020 to date, but we know reduced traffic volumes have contributed to this, but as we start to move around again more,” explained Jim Meade, chief executive of Irish Rail.

“I am appealing to all road users, be they motorists, pedestrians or cyclists to use level crossings safely”