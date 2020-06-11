Visitors asked to stay away from Borris on day of axed fair

By Suzanne Pender

THE message must go out quickly that Borris Fair 2020 has been cancelled and the south Carlow town does not want people arriving into town that day, insisted a local councillor.

At Monday’s council meeting, cllr Willie Quinn stated that the traditional 15 August event will not go ahead this year and stressed that “this word needs to go out quickly”.

“We don’t want people coming to the town,” he stated, adding that over the years the event has attracted between 5,000 and 10,000 people.

Cllr Quinn remarked that the cancellation of Borris Fair would also save Carlow County Council €20,000, the annual cost of cleaning-up after the event.