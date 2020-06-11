‘Whitewashing attempt’ by Daniel Kinahan cannot be allowed to succeed, TD says

The Tánaiste is being urged to appeal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that Daniel Kinahan should account for his activities over the past couple of years.

He has previously been linked in the High Court to the Kinahan gang which has trafficked guns and drugs.

Yesterday, boxer Tyson Fury name-checked Daniel Kinahan three times, congratulating him for securing Fury’s fights with Anthony Joshua next year.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond says Kinahan is not a legitimate boxing promoter.

Deputy Richmond said that the “whitewashing attempt” by Kinahan cannot be allowed to succeed.

“A strong and growing relationship between Ireland and the UAE means quite a number of Irish people are living over there – be it in Abu Dhabi or Dubai,” said Mr Richmond.

“It’s something I know the Emiratis want to encourage.

“But we have to make sure they know that someone who is working supposedly under the veneer of a legitimate boxing promoter in their jurisdiction who really under the surface is one of the worst gangsters that this state has ever seen.”