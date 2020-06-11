  • Home >
  • National News >
  • ‘Whitewashing attempt’ by Daniel Kinahan cannot be allowed to succeed, TD says

‘Whitewashing attempt’ by Daniel Kinahan cannot be allowed to succeed, TD says

Thursday, June 11, 2020

The Tánaiste is being urged to appeal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that Daniel Kinahan should account for his activities over the past couple of years.

He has previously been linked in the High Court to the Kinahan gang which has trafficked guns and drugs.

Yesterday, boxer Tyson Fury name-checked Daniel Kinahan three times, congratulating him for securing Fury’s fights with Anthony Joshua next year.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond says Kinahan is not a legitimate boxing promoter.

Deputy Richmond said that the “whitewashing attempt” by Kinahan cannot be allowed to succeed.

“A strong and growing relationship between Ireland and the UAE means quite a number of Irish people are living over there – be it in Abu Dhabi or Dubai,” said Mr Richmond.

“It’s something I know the Emiratis want to encourage.

“But we have to make sure they know that someone who is working supposedly under the veneer of a legitimate boxing promoter in their jurisdiction who really under the surface is one of the worst gangsters that this state has ever seen.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Covid-19 causing higher levels stress and food poverty among disadvantaged families – poll

Thursday, 11/06/20 - 8:45am

Fine Gael should examine its own past: Taoiseach criticised after comments on statue

Thursday, 11/06/20 - 8:25am

Man, 20s, hospitalised following early morning assault in Dublin city

Thursday, 11/06/20 - 7:55am