€50m support package to be approved for beef farmers

A €50 million package of supports is set to be approved for beef farmers.

Details of the plan will be unveiled later this afternoon.

Proposals for a compensation package for beef farmers were brought to Cabinet by the Agriculture Minister Michael Creed this morning.

It is expected the plan will be approved by ministers and will target beef farmers who were heavily impacted as a result of Covid-19.

Irish Farmers Association President Tim Cullinan says it’s welcome news.

“The back end of last year, the beef finisher price had collapsed and the price being paid by factories saw farmers losing a lot of money.

“Then, just as the market was starting to improve and there was a glimmer of light coming then we had Covid and the world closed down.

“The food service market just disappeared overnight.”

It is believed up to €20 million was lost by beef farmers as a result of the pandemic.

This is due to the closure of restaurants when lockdown was introduced.

However, the likes of McDonald’s and Supermacs closing their doors temporarily would have also had a knock-on effect.

Details of the package are set to be unveiled by the Taoiseach following the Cabinet meeting this afternoon.