Healthcare for asthma sufferers

THE Asthma Society of Ireland is delighted to partner with CarePlus Pharmacy to supply free Covid-19 Asthma Healthpacks to people who have asthma in Carlow.

CarePlus Pharmaces in the Fairgreen Shopping Centre and in Bagenalstown are taking part in the initiative.

These packs, which people with asthma and their families/friends can pick up for free, contain information and support to help people stay safe during the pandemic.

The resources within these packs were put together with the assistance of members of the Asthma Society’s medical advisory group and they draw on expertise from the HSE and the National Respiratory Clinical Programme, including some of the top respiratory healthcare professionals in the country.

The packs consist of patient education materials on asthma or COPD and Covid-19 as well as information on managing asthma in children, general asthma management, dealing with an asthma attack (the 5 Step Rule), allergic rhinitis (hayfever), gardening with asthma, asthma and pregnancy and details of key services offered by the Asthma Society during this pandemic.

Sarah O’Connor, CEO of the Asthma Society of Ireland said: “380,000 people currently have asthma in Ireland. While people with asthma are not more likely to contract coronavirus, they may experience more severe symptoms if they do. Asthma management is now more important than ever before.”