Local boutiques create sizzling looks for the barbecue

Stylist and Nationalist columnist Edel Jackson once again tackles your fashion dilemmas

Dear Style Counsel,

I have a few barbecues in the diary over the next couple of weeks and I was looking for a little knit or jacket that would look smart and still keep me warm! I’m sure as the night goes on we will all be wearing bigger coats but I’d love to arrive looking the part. I’m 25 years’ old.

I have found some perfect knits, cardis and a gorgeous shaket from two different boutiques in Tullow. I took some inspiration from Katie Holmes, Kaia Gerber, Margot Robbie and Hailey Baldwin and found these gorgeous cotton cardis from Saviour Boutique, Tullowbeg, Tullow. Both the blue and the white would look amazing with gold accessories, maybe a chunky gold bracelet, and a pair of jeans. Finish the look with a pair of trainers or wedges, if you fancy a heel.

Saviour Boutique also has a really cool ‘Rock and Roll’ shaket which would look so cool over a tee (love this yellow one from same boutique) and a pair of Levis and trainers. For a really warm night, I love this kaftan styled over jeans – maybe this won’t be as warm as the cardis but will look great.

Elanna’s Boutique, also in Tullow, has some fab knits in blues, oranges and pink which will also look great with jeans.

I think we will all be looking for knits and jackets for all our outdoor socialising over the next few months. Contact Catriona at Saviour Boutique on 089 4567198 and Elanna’s Boutique on 087 9314593.