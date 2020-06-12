Man found shot in Limerick city centre may have been shot at another location

Garda and emergency services were called to Castle Street in Limerick City where a man understood to be in his 40s was discovered in a car with a gunshot wound. He was removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. His condition is described as stable. Picture: Press 22

A man in his 40s is recovering in hospital after being shot in Limerick City yesterday evening.

Several areas near Thomond Bridge beside St John’s Castle were sealed off as garda forensics teams began their inquiries last night.

Paramedics and gardaí found the man slumped over in a car on Castle Street in Limerick city centre just before 7pm yesterday

It was clear he had been shot and he was treated at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Limerick by ambulance.

Officers sealed off the scene at Castle Street for a forensic investigation and also closed off the nearby Thomond Bridge.

One line of inquiry is that the man may have been shot somewhere else in the city and then driven to where he was found.

No arrests have been made and gardaí are asking anyone with information to come forward.