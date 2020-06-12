New cathaoirleach committed to dignity and respect for all

By Suzanne Pender

RESPECT and dignity to all is the commitment of the county’s new first citizen cllr Tom O’Neill.

The Carlow town-based Fine Gael councillor was elected to the role of cathaoirleach for 2020-21 at the council’s AGM last Monday, comfortably seeing off the challenge posted by People Before Profit’s cllr Adrienne Wallace.

Proposing cllr O’Neill, cllr Fergal Browne highlighted his political attributes since first elected to Carlow Town Council in 1999 and subsequently to Carlow County Council.

Cllr O’Neill lost his council seat in 2014, but he was re-elected last year, coming back “stronger than ever”, stated cllr Browne. Cllr Michael Doran seconded the proposal, endorsing cllr O’Neill’s strong commitment to the people of Carlow.

Cllr William Paton then proposed the name of cllr Adrienne Wallace for the position of cathaoirleach, describing her as “a young, dynamic councillor” and “a bit of a scrapper”, who reflected the “strong message for change” sent out by the electorate at the recent general election.

The proposal was seconded by cllr John Cassin.

A roll-call vote followed, with the Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil pact established last year holding firm, while Labour (2), People Before Profit (1), Sinn Féin (1) and one Independent voting for cllr Wallace. The result was 11 in favour of cllr O’Neill, five in favour of cllr Wallace, with Independent cllr Charlie Murphy abstaining and cllr John Murphy absent.

Cllr O’Neill said that he was “truly, truly humbled” to be elected cathaoirleach. He remarked that history has been made today, with the AGM being held for the first time outside of council buildings.

He stated that despite the challenges still presented by Covid-19, he would “work hard to promote Carlow as a place to work, shop, study, invest and live”. Cathaoirleach O’Neill said that he would work with government departments and agencies to ensure investment in Carlow and paid tribute to the many businesses reopening this week after Covid-19.

“To the people of Carlow who have lost loved ones, I offer my deepest sympathies,” he stated.

Promotion of the arts is another area that cllr O’Neill showed commitment to, while he also looked forward to working with the many communities groups across the county.

He expressed his gratitude to council members and offered his commitment to “treat each of you with respect and dignity”, adding that if he had one goal it would be that everyone is respected equally.

Members from all political sides then wished cllr O’Neill well in the role of cathaoirleach, with chief executive Kathleen Holohan also expressing her congratulations, adding that she was looking forward to working with cllr O’Neill over the coming year.

Cllr Michael Doran proposed Fine Gael’s cllr John Murphy for the role of leas-cathaoirleach, with cllr Brian O’Donoghue seconding the proposal. Cllr Murphy was then elected unopposed.