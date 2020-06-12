New councillor takes top spot on Tullow Municipal District

By Suzanne Pender

CLLR John McDonald, the newly elected cathaoirleach of Tullow Municipal District, has promised to “keep the push on” for a bypass for Tullow and a primary care centre for the town.

The Fianna Fáil councillor was proposed by party colleague John Pender and seconded by Independent cllr Charlie Murphy at yesterday ’s AGM of Tullow Municipal District.

Cllr Pender said that cllr McDonald had been successfully elected to the Tullow area on his first attempt last year, with great rejoicing in his own local area of the Fighting Cocks.

He described how cllr McDonald is actively involved in his local GAA club and is a member of Carlow County Board, while his family also played a significant part in the activities of Tullow Rugby Club.

Cllr Pender recalled how cllr McDonald was very much involved in the organising of last year’s National Ploughing Championships in his local community, both as a site owner and as an active member of the local organising committee.

“All these attributes would make him a fine and able cathaoirleach,” said cllr Pender.

Cllr Charlie Murphy, Independent, seconded the proposal, adding that he looked forward to working with cllr McDonald in the year ahead.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue stated that he “fully supported the nomination of cllr John McDonald”, describing him as a gentleman and as having made “a remarkable start as a councillor”.

Best wishes for the year ahead also came from outgoing cathaoirleach cllr John Murphy and Labour’s cllr William Paton.

Cllr McDonald described it as an honour to be elected cathaoirleach for the district for himself, his family, his cumann and his area.

“I look forward to working with everyone and I will try to be fair to everyone,” he added.

Cllr McDonald stated that he would continue the work of outgoing cathaoirleach cllr John Murphy, particular on the long-awaited Tullow bypass and a primary care centre for the town.

“They are two very important projects and we need to keep the push on and bring them to fruition,” he said.

Members of the new cathaoirleach’s family and deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor were also present to mark the occasion.

Cllr John Pender was then proposed for the role of leas-cathaoirleach by cllr John Murphy and seconded by cllr O’Donoghue.