No new Carlow Covid cases for a week

Carlow has gone a seven days without a new case of Covid-19 being recorded. This is the first time this has occurred since Carlow rose above five cases on 4 April. There are still 168 cases confirmed in the county.

It has been an unprecedented few months for the county and Ireland that must not be forgotten. There is a trail of mourning families in Carlow who are grieving for their loved ones due to Covid-19. Covid-19 has caused upheaval to every aspect of local life from sports to the arts to business. As a county, there will be undoubtedly difficult days to follow but today we can look forward with a bit more hope.

Separately, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 3 people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been a total 1,705 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 11 June the HPSC has been notified of 13 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,250 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

There is currently a total of 83 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospital. Of these, 28 cases are currently in ICU.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 10 June (25,237 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,275 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 415 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,116 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,172 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,426 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 38%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The Covid-19 virus will continue to impact on the way we move about our daily lives for the foreseeable future, however we have already witnessed how our collective action can control the spread of the virus. By continuing to work together, implementing our new behaviours, we can continue to limit the spread of the disease.”